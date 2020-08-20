Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mariah Carey to unveil new album on October 2

Mid-Day Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Singer Mariah Carey has good news for her fans. She will release a new album titled The Rarities on October 2. Carey took to Instagram on Wednesday to post a black and white photo that seems to be her upcoming album's artwork.


View this post on Instagram

âÂªThis one is for you, my fans. It's to celebrate...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Mariah Carey Announces New Album

Mariah Carey Announces New Album 00:32

 CNN reports that Mariah Carey has a new album on the way. On Tuesday night, the singer took to Twitter to announce the album "The Rarities," will be dropping October 2. "It's to celebrate us, and to thank you for years of pure love and support. I am so grateful to you. THE RARITIES album is out...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Ariana Grande Begs Rihanna to Drop Her New Album, Mariah Carey Set to Drop Deep Cuts Album & More | Billboard News [Video]

Ariana Grande Begs Rihanna to Drop Her New Album, Mariah Carey Set to Drop Deep Cuts Album & More | Billboard News

Ariana Grande wants Rihanna to drop her album (just as badly as her fans), Britney Spears is asking the court to remove her father as sole conservator and Mariah Carey announces a new album of deep..

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 03:04Published
Mariah Carey Set to Drop Album of Deep Cuts ‘Rarities’ Featuring a Lauryn Hill Collaboration | Billboard News [Video]

Mariah Carey Set to Drop Album of Deep Cuts ‘Rarities’ Featuring a Lauryn Hill Collaboration | Billboard News

Mariah Carey is bringing a ray of sunshine to 2020. The diva is dropping an album of deep cuts, 'The Rarities,' on Oct. 2.

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 01:43Published
'To thank you for years of pure love and support': Mariah Carey announces The Rarities compilation [Video]

'To thank you for years of pure love and support': Mariah Carey announces The Rarities compilation

Mariah Carey is set to release a compilation album called 'The Rarities' in October.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:39Published

Related news from verified sources

LI's Mariah Carey to release new album in October

 Pop star Mariah Carey will released "The Rarities," a 32-track album, on Oct. 2.
Newsday

Mariah Carey to release new album in October

 Mariah Carey has announced that she will release a new album in October.
Belfast Telegraph

Mariah Carey Announces New Compilation Album Titled 'The Rarities'

 Get ready Lambs, Mariah Carey is releasing a new album! The 50-year-old entertainer took to her Twitter on Tuesday evening (August 18) to announce that she is...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

dt_next

DT Next Singer #MariahCarey has good news for her fans. She will release a new album titled The Rarities on October 2. https://t.co/UkdBRozhth 9 hours ago

RaziaMashkoor

Razia Mashkoorرضیہ مشکور۔ रज़िया मशकूर Mariah Carey to unveil new album on October 2 https://t.co/VuO6TNGERt 10 hours ago

KTCityTimes

City Times Mariah Carey announces new album 'The Rarities' coming out in October https://t.co/uOISV8EZsj @MariahCarey #album… https://t.co/I3o8qOObES 12 hours ago

CanIndiaNews

CanIndia News Editor Mariah Carey to unveil new album this October https://t.co/BZeaFN3Udt https://t.co/QxbDEdXUmd 12 hours ago