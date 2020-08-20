Mariah Carey to unveil new album on October 2

Thursday, 20 August 2020 () Singer Mariah Carey has good news for her fans. She will release a new album titled The Rarities on October 2. Carey took to Instagram on Wednesday to post a black and white photo that seems to be her upcoming album's artwork.
CNN reports that Mariah Carey has a new album on the way. On Tuesday night, the singer took to Twitter to announce the album "The Rarities," will be dropping October 2. "It's to celebrate us, and to thank you for years of pure love and support. I am so grateful to you. THE RARITIES album is out...