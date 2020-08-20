Global  
 

Tory Lanez Possibly Facing Assault Charges In Meg Thee Stallion Shooting

SOHH Thursday, 20 August 2020
Tory Lanez Possibly Facing Assault Charges In Meg Thee Stallion ShootingCanadian hip-hop artist Tory Lanez might be on the verge of dealing with an uphill legal battle. New reports claim the rap crooner has heat possibly coming his way from the Los Angeles County District Attorney Office. Tory Lanez Faces Felony Charges According to reports, the D.A.’s Office is reviewing possible assault charges connected to […]
D.A. Mulling Over Assault Charge Against Tory Lanez in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

 The L.A. County D.A.'s Office is reviewing possible assault charges against Tory Lanez for his alleged involvement in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting ... TMZ...
TMZ.com

Tory Lanez Possibly Facing Felony Assault Charges In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Incident

 Hot Girl Meg was shot in both feet last month following an evening out with Kylie Jenner and the Canadian rapper.
HipHopDX

Megan Thee Stallion ID's Tory Lanez As Triggerman In Shooting Incident

 The L.A. District Attorney's Office was already considering filing felony assault charges against the Canadian rapper.
HipHopDX


