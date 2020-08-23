Global  
 

Robert Pattinson is the Caped Crusader in First 'The Batman' Trailer - Watch Now!

Just Jared Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
The trailer for the highly anticipated The Batman has been released! Director Matt Reeves debuted the trailer during the 2020 DC Fandome virtual fan convention on Saturday (August 22). The trailer shows Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne out on a mission while wearing his Batman suit as one of the villains is sending him messages [...]
News video: The Batman with Robert Pattinson - Official DC FanDome Teaser

The Batman with Robert Pattinson - Official DC FanDome Teaser 02:24

 Check out the official DC FanDome teaser for The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves. It stars Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Jayme Lawson, Andy Serkis and Colin Farrell. The Batman Release Date: 2021 Are you excited for The Batman? Be the...

