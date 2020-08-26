Stranger Things Noah Schnapp Apologises For Using N-Word Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )

A clip of him went viral...



Stranger Things actor *Noah Schnapp* has issued an apology after a clip emerged of him seeming to use the n-word.



The clip dates from last summer, and features Noah Schnapp and friends singing alongside to Chris Brown and Lil Dicky's single 'Freaky Friday'.



The video quickly went viral, with #NoahSchnappIsOverParty trending on Twitter.







he did not hold back.. he really said all or nothin #noahschnappisoverparty pic.twitter.com/OVVpGqn8OJ



— (@rosymvnoz) August 26, 2020



In response, the actor - who recently apologised after a Twitter hack - explained that he was using the word 'neighbour' instead of a racial slur.



Noah Schnapps writes:



hi guys, recently a video from last summer has gotten out of me dancing and singing while singing the word “neighbour” over the n word. i would truly never say the n word and i’m not the type of person.



i genuinely have never used that word in my life. using the word “neighbour” in that song was just something my camp friends and i did. i hope you all understand i could never even think about doing that. my friends also would never post a video, or support me, if i was saying a slur without hesitation.



i apologize for using a replacement word. it is not my place to use one and i should of kept my mouth shut. i understand why it is found offensive and i am so sorry.



- - -



Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



Buy Clash Magazine

A clip of him went viral...Stranger Things actor *Noah Schnapp* has issued an apology after a clip emerged of him seeming to use the n-word.The clip dates from last summer, and features Noah Schnapp and friends singing alongside to Chris Brown and Lil Dicky's single 'Freaky Friday'.The video quickly went viral, with #NoahSchnappIsOverParty trending on Twitter.he did not hold back.. he really said all or nothin #noahschnappisoverparty pic.twitter.com/OVVpGqn8OJ— (@rosymvnoz) August 26, 2020In response, the actor - who recently apologised after a Twitter hack - explained that he was using the word 'neighbour' instead of a racial slur.Noah Schnapps writes:hi guys, recently a video from last summer has gotten out of me dancing and singing while singing the word “neighbour” over the n word. i would truly never say the n word and i’m not the type of person.i genuinely have never used that word in my life. using the word “neighbour” in that song was just something my camp friends and i did. i hope you all understand i could never even think about doing that. my friends also would never post a video, or support me, if i was saying a slur without hesitation.i apologize for using a replacement word. it is not my place to use one and i should of kept my mouth shut. i understand why it is found offensive and i am so sorry.- - -Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.Buy Clash Magazine 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Cover Video STUDIO - Published 16 hours ago Video Credit:- Published Natalia Dyer calls out sexualisation of young 'Stranger Things' co-stars 00:54 Natalia Dyer is calling out members of the media for oversexualising her younger co-stars on 'Stranger Things.' You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Stranger Things' star Noah Schnapp comforts bullied teen on TikTok



“Stranger Things” star Noah Schnapp hasalways been outspoken against bullying.In 2017, he even penned a “rant”about the harmful behavior, noting thatbullying “does not need to exist”.“To.. Credit: In The Know Wibbitz Duration: 01:10 Published on July 2, 2020

Related news from verified sources Noah Schnapp Issues Apology Over Leaked Video Where He Was Filmed Singing The N-Word Noah Schnapp is officially cancelled, according to Twitter. The Stranger Things star has been trending on the social media site after a leaked video of him and a...

Just Jared 3 hours ago





Tweets about this

