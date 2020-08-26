|
Stranger Things Noah Schnapp Apologises For Using N-Word
Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
A clip of him went viral...
Stranger Things actor *Noah Schnapp* has issued an apology after a clip emerged of him seeming to use the n-word.
The clip dates from last summer, and features Noah Schnapp and friends singing alongside to Chris Brown and Lil Dicky's single 'Freaky Friday'.
The video quickly went viral, with #NoahSchnappIsOverParty trending on Twitter.
he did not hold back.. he really said all or nothin #noahschnappisoverparty pic.twitter.com/OVVpGqn8OJ
— (@rosymvnoz) August 26, 2020
In response, the actor - who recently apologised after a Twitter hack - explained that he was using the word 'neighbour' instead of a racial slur.
Noah Schnapps writes:
hi guys, recently a video from last summer has gotten out of me dancing and singing while singing the word “neighbour” over the n word. i would truly never say the n word and i’m not the type of person.
i genuinely have never used that word in my life. using the word “neighbour” in that song was just something my camp friends and i did. i hope you all understand i could never even think about doing that. my friends also would never post a video, or support me, if i was saying a slur without hesitation.
i apologize for using a replacement word. it is not my place to use one and i should of kept my mouth shut. i understand why it is found offensive and i am so sorry.
