The NBA reacts to Wisconsin shooting



[NFA] Both players and coaches in the National Basketball Association speak out in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Freddie Joyner has more. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:15 Published 8 minutes ago

Toronto Raptors' Fred VanVleet Speaks On Jacob Blake Shooting



Jacob Blake, an unarmed Black man who was shot multiple times in the back by Wisconsin police and is currently paralyzed from the waist down, has celebrities and athletes are expressing their.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 01:41 Published 37 minutes ago