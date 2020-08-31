Lady Gaga Gives Epic 9 Minute VMAs 2020 Performance, Sings 'Rain on Me' with Ariana Grande for First Time (Video)
Monday, 31 August 2020 () Lady Gaga hits the stage for her epic performance at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, which aired on Sunday (August 30). The 34-year-old entertainer kicked off the set with her song “Chromatica II” and it’s amazing transition into “911.” Ariana Grande then joined Gaga on stage for the first televised performance of their smash [...]
Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande are set to perform their hit song "Rain on Me" at tonight's 2020 Video Music Awards, so of course, everyone is super-eager to see how they'll do their hair and makeup. While..