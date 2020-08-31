Global  
 

Lady Gaga Gives Epic 9 Minute VMAs 2020 Performance, Sings 'Rain on Me' with Ariana Grande for First Time (Video)

Just Jared Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
Lady Gaga hits the stage for her epic performance at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, which aired on Sunday (August 30). The 34-year-old entertainer kicked off the set with her song “Chromatica II” and it’s amazing transition into “911.” Ariana Grande then joined Gaga on stage for the first televised performance of their smash [...]
Video Credit: Billboard - Published
The Greatest Music Video Artists of All Time: Michael Jackson, Madonna, Lady Gaga & More | Billboard News

The Greatest Music Video Artists of All Time: Michael Jackson, Madonna, Lady Gaga & More | Billboard News

 Billboard wanted to take a look back at the artists who have given the most to the music video, whether through heavy rotation on MTV or millions of views on YouTube. Here's a full breakdown of the artists who've always given fans inspiration.

