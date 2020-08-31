Lady Gaga Gives Epic 9 Minute VMAs 2020 Performance, Sings 'Rain on Me' with Ariana Grande for First Time (Video) Monday, 31 August 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Lady Gaga hits the stage for her epic performance at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, which aired on Sunday (August 30). The 34-year-old entertainer kicked off the set with her song "Chromatica II" and it's amazing transition into "911." Ariana Grande then joined Gaga on stage for the first televised performance of their smash


