Drew Barrymore tells Andy Cohen she's 'never forgiven' herself for drinking too much on WWHL Sunday, 30 August 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Hollywood star Drew Barrymore recently opened up to American television talk show host Andy Cohen about her one regret from the actor's last appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live.' According to E!News, the 45-year-old actor Drew and Andy sat down for her 'Art of the Interview' series for her new daytime talk show 'The Drew... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this