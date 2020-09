Minka Kelly Is Reportedly Dating 'The Daily Show' Host Trevor Noah Monday, 31 August 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

Minka Kelly and Trevor Noah are a new item, according to a new report. A source told People that the two stars are in a relationship. “Minka’s never been happier,” the insider shared with the site. “It’s a very serious relationship.” Trevor, host of The Daily Show, and Minka have not publicly acknowledged the rumors. [...] 👓 View full article