Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Abhishek Bachchan shares his new look as he gears up to get back to work

Mid-Day Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
Abhishek Bachchan, last month in July, was tested positive for COVID-19 along with father Amitabh Bachchan, daughter and wife Aaradhya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan respectively. He was tested negative later and the actor came back home hale and hearty.

As he's back and that too with a bang, he's now gearing up for...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Varun, Kareena snapped in 'Mayanagari' Mumbai

Varun, Kareena snapped in 'Mayanagari' Mumbai 01:10

 Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who was isolating himself during the pandemic time, has now spotted outside a gym in Mumbai's Juhu area. The Bollywood hunk spotted in his post quarantine look. Varun was seen looking dapper in his noir blue pants paired with an orange tee underneath a jacket. He further...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Abhishek Bachchan discharged from hospital after testing COVID negative [Video]

Abhishek Bachchan discharged from hospital after testing COVID negative

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, discharged from Nanavati hospital after testing negative on August 08. Junior Bachchan reached home after fully recovering from COVID-19. Big B family members who..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:15Published
Covid: Abhishek Bachchan discharged from hospital after testing negative [Video]

Covid: Abhishek Bachchan discharged from hospital after testing negative

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has tested negative for Covid-19. Abhishek took to social media to share the news with his fans. “I TOLD YOU!!! Discharge plan: YES!! This afternoon I tested Covid-19..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:28Published
Abhishek Bachchan tests negative for COVID-19 [Video]

Abhishek Bachchan tests negative for COVID-19

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, who was under medical care in Nanavati hospital after testing positive, recovered on August 08. Junior Bachchan announced the news on his twitter handle. On August 2,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:11Published

Tweets about this