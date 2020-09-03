Global  
 

Twitter Slaps ‘Manipulated Media’ Label on Lincoln Project’s Response to Trump Campaign’s Manipulated Video

Mediaite Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Twitter Slaps ‘Manipulated Media’ Label on Lincoln Project’s Response to Trump Campaign’s Manipulated VideoTwitter hit the anti-Trump Lincoln Project with a "Manipulated Media" tag for a video that was, itself, a self-evident response to a "manipulated" video from the presidential campaign of President Donald Trump.
