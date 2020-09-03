Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Take on Police Brutality in Major Battleground State Ad: ‘We Can’t Turn Away’
Thursday, 3 September 2020 () Joe Biden and Kamala Harris is releasing a new ad in battleground states that takes on police brutality, as part of what the campaign says is part of a media blitz that will spend $45 million this week alone.
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden accused President Donald Trump in a speech from battleground state Pennsylvania on Monday of sowing chaos amid nationwide protests, pushing back on Republican assertions that Trump stands for “law and order.” "These are images of Donald Trump's America,...
Joe Biden is heading to Kenosha just two days after the city got a visit from President Trump. There has been rioting and unrest in the city since Blake was shot by police. Biden plans to meet with the..
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:19Published