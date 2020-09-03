Global  
 

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Take on Police Brutality in Major Battleground State Ad: ‘We Can’t Turn Away’

Mediaite Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris is releasing a new ad in battleground states that takes on police brutality, as part of what the campaign says is part of a media blitz that will spend $45 million this week alone.
