Katie Holmes Kisses Emilio Vitolo During Date Night: Learn More About the Chef

E! Online Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
Chef's kiss! Over Labor Day weekend, Katie Holmes appeared to be in good spirits as she enjoyed a dinner date with chef Emilio Vitolo. The Dawson's Creek alum was...
Video Credit: ETCanada - Published
News video: Katie Holmes Spotted Kissing Rumoured New Boyfriend Emilio Vitolo

Katie Holmes Spotted Kissing Rumoured New Boyfriend Emilio Vitolo 01:55

 Love is in the air for Katie Holmes! The actress was spotted kissing her rumoured new beau, NYC chef Emilio Vitolo. Plus, Zac Efron gets cozy with his new love interest, Vanessa Valladares.

