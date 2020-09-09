Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nagma: Kangana Ranaut is ruining the name of Maharashtra, Mumbai

Mid-Day Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
Actress-politician Nagma feels Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is ruining the name of Maharashtra and Mumbai.

"KanganaRanaut is ruining the name of Maharashtra Mumbai. Is instrumental in Spoiling the name of Mumbai #Maharashtra worldwide. She is bringing a bad name to entire Bollywood. She first started with Nepotism then...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: On his 'Haramkhor ladki' remark, Sanjay Raut says Kangana should first apologise to Maharashtra

On his 'Haramkhor ladki' remark, Sanjay Raut says Kangana should first apologise to Maharashtra 01:30

 After Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's 'Haramkhor Ladki' remark on Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut drew criticism, the former said that if Kangana apologises to Maharashtra for her 'Mumbai feels like PoK' remark, then he can think about apologising to her for his statement. "If that girl (Actor Kangana...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

‘Kangana Ranaut’s security being assessed in Mumbai’: HP CM Jairam Thakur [Video]

‘Kangana Ranaut’s security being assessed in Mumbai’: HP CM Jairam Thakur

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut’s security in Mumbai being assessed. Ranaut to visit Mumbai on September 9. Ranaut and Maharashtra government have..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:47Published
Assessing situation that may arise in Mumbai: Jairam Thakur on Kangana Ranaut's security [Video]

Assessing situation that may arise in Mumbai: Jairam Thakur on Kangana Ranaut's security

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur over Kangana Ranaut's security told ANI that the Himachal Pradesh government is assessing the situation that might arise there; therefore DGP has been..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:01Published
‘Will leave Mumbai forever if…’: Kangana Ranaut on alleged drug links [Video]

‘Will leave Mumbai forever if…’: Kangana Ranaut on alleged drug links

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut replied to Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh after the minister said there will be police probe in the actor’s alleged drug links. Kangana said she is happy to..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:27Published

Related news from verified sources

Nagma: Kangana is ruining the name of Mumbai

 Actress-politician Nagma feels Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is ruining the name of Maharashtra and Mumbai.
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this