Mumbai: Providing security to those who insult Mumbai is unfortunate says Shiv Sena

Mid-Day Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamana on Wednesday, in an apparent reference to actor *Kangana Ranaut*, said that the Union Home Ministry's decision to provide security to her is unfortunate as the actor had 'insulted' Mumbai by comparing it to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.

"Comparing Mumbai to 'Pak Occupied' Kashmir and insulting the...
News video: 'If that girl...': Kangana Ranaut under fresh fire from Sanjay Raut on 'PoK' row

'If that girl...': Kangana Ranaut under fresh fire from Sanjay Raut on 'PoK' row 02:36

 In a fresh salvo at actor Kangana Ranaut, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut sought an apology from the former for her allegedly disparaging remarks about Mumbai and Maharashtra. Raut was asked by reporters whether he would apologise for reportedly using an expletive in Kangana's regard. The Sena...

