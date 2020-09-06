Kangana Ranaut should apologise to Maharashtra, says Sanjay Raut
Sunday, 6 September 2020 () Refusing to apologise to actress Kangana Ranaut, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said that Kangana should apologise to Maharashtra. On being asked whether he will apologise to Kangana, MP Raut said, "If that girl (Kangana) will apologise to Maharashtra then I will think about apologising." "She has called Mumbai mini Pakistan....
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale reacted to Sanjay Raut's remark on Kangana Ranaut. Athawale said that he stands by the actor and she should not be threatened. "Kangana Ranaut has been vocal regarding Sushant's death case. The actor has always tried to speak up in Sushant case. Sanjay Raut is a friend...