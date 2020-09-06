Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kangana Ranaut should apologise to Maharashtra, says Sanjay Raut

Mid-Day Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
Refusing to apologise to actress Kangana Ranaut, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said that Kangana should apologise to Maharashtra. On being asked whether he will apologise to Kangana, MP Raut said, "If that girl (Kangana) will apologise to Maharashtra then I will think about apologising." "She has called Mumbai mini Pakistan....
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: 'Kangana Ranaut should not be threatened, we stand by her': Ramdas Athawale

'Kangana Ranaut should not be threatened, we stand by her': Ramdas Athawale 02:18

 Union Minister Ramdas Athawale reacted to Sanjay Raut's remark on Kangana Ranaut. Athawale said that he stands by the actor and she should not be threatened. "Kangana Ranaut has been vocal regarding Sushant's death case. The actor has always tried to speak up in Sushant case. Sanjay Raut is a friend...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'You can't strangle...': Kangana Ranaut gets support from Haryana minister [Video]

'You can't strangle...': Kangana Ranaut gets support from Haryana minister

Actor Kangana Ranaut received support from Haryana Home minister Anil Vij amid her face-off with Maharashtra government. After Ranaut said that she fears Mumbai Police more than 'movie mafia goons',..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:18Published
Kangana has no right to live in Mumbai, says Maha Minister; actor responds [Video]

Kangana has no right to live in Mumbai, says Maha Minister; actor responds

A massive row has broken put after actor Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Mumbai-PoK’ remark. Maharashtra Home Minister hit out at Kangana and said that the Mumbai police is compared to Scotland Yard and added..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:04Published
Kangana's challenge: stop me if you can [Video]

Kangana's challenge: stop me if you can

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has thrown an open challenge at Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut asking her not to come back to Mumbai.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:11Published

Related news from verified sources

Kangana Ranaut reacts to Sanjay Raut's abusive comment: 'Where are intolerance debate warriors?'

 Actress Kangana Ranaut has reacted to an abusive comment that Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut reportedly made about her in a recent interview. The actress took...
Mid-Day Also reported by •DNA

Will not tolerate if anyone tries to defame and demean Mumbai or Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut's indirect jibe at Kangana Ranaut's PoK remark

 Meanwhile, Kangana had tweeted about receiving a threat from Sanjay Raut on Thursday. 
Zee News Also reported by •DNA

Kangana Ranaut must apologise for her 'Mumbai feels like PoK remark', says Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

 Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday (September 6) refused to apologise to actress Kangana Ranaut and said that Kangana should apologise to Maharashtra and then he...
Zee News


Tweets about this