Kangana Ranaut reacts to the BMC demolishing her office: Take everything but my spirit will only rise higher

Mid-Day Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
After the BMC served a notice to Kangana Ranaut for alleged unauthorised construction in her office in Mumbai, it has now begun demolishing the structure. Kangana herself shared pictures from the scene where the BMC can be seen breaking her office down.

Taking to Twitter, Kangana wrote, "As I am all set for Mumbai Darshan on...
News video: BMC notice put outside Kangana's Mumbai office over unlawful construction

BMC notice put outside Kangana's Mumbai office over unlawful construction 01:23

 The Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai has pasted a notice outside actress Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika Films office in Mumbai on September 08. The notice alleged unlawful construction in the office premises. Kangana Ranaut launched her production company-Manikarnika Films at Pali Hill in Mumbai...

