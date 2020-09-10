Adam Sandler and Vince Vaughn Horror Comedies Release Trailers On The Same Day Thursday, 10 September 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Adam Sandler and Vince Vaughn are getting scarily funny in separate horror comedies, both of which released their first trailers on Thursday. Sandler stars as a community volunteer obsessed with Halloween safety in Netflix’s Hubie Halloween. Not to be outdone, Vaughn is portraying a teenage girl in Universal’s body-swap movie Freaky. In Hubie Halloween, Sandler […] Adam Sandler and Vince Vaughn are getting scarily funny in separate horror comedies, both of which released their first trailers on Thursday. Sandler stars as a community volunteer obsessed with Halloween safety in Netflix’s Hubie Halloween. Not to be outdone, Vaughn is portraying a teenage girl in Universal’s body-swap movie Freaky. In Hubie Halloween, Sandler […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published 1 day ago Hubie Halloween Movie - Adam Sandler 03:09 Hubie Halloween Movie - Adam Sandler - Official Trailer - Netflix - Plot synopsis: Hubie Dubois (Adam Sandler) thanklessly spends every Halloween making sure the residents of his hometown, Salem, celebrate safely and play by the rules. But this year, an escaped criminal and a mysterious new neighbor... You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Scare Package Movie - OFFICIAL TRAILER



Scare Package Movie - OFFICIAL TRAILER - Plot synopsis: Chad Buckley is a lonely Horror aficionado, spending his days overseeing a struggling video store and arguing with his only customer, Sam. When.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 01:50 Published 6 days ago The Binge Movie



The Binge Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: In the not so distant future all drinking and drugs have been made completely illegal by the government... except for one night a year. High school seniors,.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:27 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this

