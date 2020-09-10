Global  
 

Adam Sandler and Vince Vaughn Horror Comedies Release Trailers On The Same Day

Mediaite Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
Adam Sandler and Vince Vaughn Horror Comedies Release Trailers On The Same DayAdam Sandler and Vince Vaughn are getting scarily funny in separate horror comedies, both of which released their first trailers on Thursday. Sandler stars as a community volunteer obsessed with Halloween safety in Netflix’s Hubie Halloween. Not to be outdone, Vaughn is portraying a teenage girl in Universal’s body-swap movie Freaky. In Hubie Halloween, Sandler […]
