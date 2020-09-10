Adam Sandler is Here to Save Halloween in Netflix's 'Hubie Halloween' Trailer - Watch!
Thursday, 10 September 2020 () Adam Sandler is returning to Netflix to save Halloween! The streaming site just released the trailer for the 54-year-old actor’s new comedy, Hubie Halloween. “Hubie Dubois (Sandler) thanklessly spends every Halloween making sure the residents of his hometown, Salem, celebrate safely and play by the rules,” Netflix says of the movie. “But this year, an [...]
