Adam Sandler is Here to Save Halloween in Netflix's 'Hubie Halloween' Trailer - Watch!

Just Jared Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
Adam Sandler is returning to Netflix to save Halloween! The streaming site just released the trailer for the 54-year-old actor’s new comedy, Hubie Halloween. “Hubie Dubois (Sandler) thanklessly spends every Halloween making sure the residents of his hometown, Salem, celebrate safely and play by the rules,” Netflix says of the movie. “But this year, an [...]
News video: Hubie Halloween on Netflix - Official Trailer

Hubie Halloween on Netflix - Official Trailer 02:57

 Check out the official trailer for the Netflix comedy movie Hubie Halloween, directed by Steven Brill. It stars Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Julie Bowen, Maya Rudolph, Ray Liotta, Steve Buscemi, Rob Schneider, Shaquille O'Neal, Kenan Thompson and Michael Chiklis. Hubie Halloween Release Date:...

