Ryan Reynolds gets COVID-19 test, resumes shooting for 'Red Notice'
Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
After months-long hiatus, actor Ryan Reynolds on Saturday resumed shooting for his Netflix action-comedy 'Red Notice.' The 'Deadpool' actor took to Instagram to share a few pictures of himself getting tested for coronavirus before returning to show. He also revealed that the pictures were clicked by his Blake Lively.
"Back to...
