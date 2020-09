Brad Pitt Had an Erotic Daydream About Jennifer Aniston During 'Fast Times' Reunion Friday, 18 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt just reunited on screen for the first time in decades for the reading of Fast Times at Ridgemont High and they had a special scene together! As you know, the two stars met back in 1998 and then tied the knot in July 2000. The only time that they acted [...] 👓 View full article