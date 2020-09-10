Global  
 

Dame Diana Rigg remembered by Game of Thrones cast and crew

ContactMusic Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Honors The Late Dame [Video]

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Honors The Late Dame

Rigg, who was best known for playing Emma Peel in 'The Avengers' and Lady Olenna Tyrell in 'Game of Thrones'.

'Game of Thrones' castmates lead tributes to Dame Diana Rigg [Video]

'Game of Thrones' castmates lead tributes to Dame Diana Rigg

Game of Thrones castmates Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Pedro Pascal, and John Bradley are leading tributes to Dame Diana Rigg following the news of her death on Thursday.

Actress Diana Rigg Dies At 82 [Video]

Actress Diana Rigg Dies At 82

Diana Rigg gained fame on the 1960's British spy series "The Avengers" and more recently on "Game Of Thrones"

