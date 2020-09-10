Global  
 

Diana Rigg, star of 'The Avengers' and 'Game of Thrones', dies at 82

Thursday, 10 September 2020
Dame Diana Rigg, best known for her work in Game of Thrones and The Avengers, has passed away at the age of 82. 

Well known for her performance as the indomitable Lady Olenna Tyrell in Game of Thrones, her career spans six decades. 

Born Enid Diana Elizabeth Rigg near Doncaster, South Yorkshire, on 20 July 1938, she...
