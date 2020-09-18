Global  
 

Disney World Is Planning to Reopen One Water Park in March 2021 Amid Pandemic

Just Jared Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Walt Disney World is revealing their reopening plans amid the pandemic. The Orlando resort is plotting to reopen one of its two water parks – Blizzard Beach or Typhoon Lagoon – in March of 2021, according to an update on the “Know Before You Go” page on the company’s website. “While Disney’s Blizzard Beach water [...]
News video: Walt Disney World plans on reopening one of its water parks spring 2021

Walt Disney World plans on reopening one of its water parks spring 2021 00:18

 Disney is planning on reopening one of its two water parks next year.

