|
Disney World Is Planning to Reopen One Water Park in March 2021 Amid Pandemic
Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Walt Disney World is revealing their reopening plans amid the pandemic. The Orlando resort is plotting to reopen one of its two water parks – Blizzard Beach or Typhoon Lagoon – in March of 2021, according to an update on the “Know Before You Go” page on the company’s website. “While Disney’s Blizzard Beach water [...]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this