Telly Tattle: Aly Goni's digital debut; Arjun Bijlani and Reem Shaikh team up for music video Saturday, 19 September 2020

Aly Goni makes his digital debut with Boney Kapoor's production, Zidd. As the series has an Army backdrop, Goni is in prep mode to look like an officer. "This is a huge opportunity for me. I have never played a lead on television. On OTT platforms, an actor gets a free hand to perform," he says of the show helmed by Vishal... Aly Goni makes his digital debut with Boney Kapoor's production, Zidd. As the series has an Army backdrop, Goni is in prep mode to look like an officer. "This is a huge opportunity for me. I have never played a lead on television. On OTT platforms, an actor gets a free hand to perform," he says of the show helmed by Vishal 👓 View full article

