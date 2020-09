Vicky Donor actor Bhupesh Pandya passes away due to lung cancer Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

Actor Bhupesh Kumar Pandya, who featured in films like Vicky Donor and Parmanu, has lost his battle to cancer. The news of his demise was tweeted by the National School of Drama (NSD) on Wednesday. "The news of Bhupesh Kumar Pandya's (alumnus NSD 2001 batch) death is extremely sad. The NSD family pays a heartfelt tribute. God... 👓 View full article