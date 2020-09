Mila Rose Leslie and Kit Harington Are Expecting Their First Child https://t.co/NOuF0GC9V6 https://t.co/Pf9UWMH1eK 6 seconds ago

π‘€π‘¦π‘Ÿ ⁷ RT @enews: Boy have we GOT news for you: Rose Leslie and Kit Harington are going to be parents! https://t.co/moS5Kdw4NO https://t.co/3JFOoJ… 1 minute ago

αΌˆΞ»Ξ·ΞΊΟ„ΟŽ/Ink-Stained Amazon Rose Leslie expecting her first child with Kit Harington https://t.co/xye0VA0whD 1 minute ago

Benedetta RT @AnglophileTV: #KitHarington and #RoseLeslie are expecting their first child!πŸ₯Ί https://t.co/z36SvsMWiB 3 minutes ago

π‘π‘Žπ‘ π‘§π‘‘π‘’π‘π‘–π‘Žπ‘Ÿπ‘Ž Κ•β€’α΄₯β€’Κ” RT @THR: 'Game of Thrones' stars Rose Leslie and Kit Harington are expecting their first child https://t.co/gDSxgHDglD https://t.co/chXZvpT… 4 minutes ago

branquela RT @bestofclarkes: congratulations to Rose Leslie and Kit Harington! they’re expecting their first child together ✨ https://t.co/NmJgxuuZin 4 minutes ago

Michele Lofranco RT @JustJared: #GameOfThrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are expecting their first child!! https://t.co/zKW3TW6nP1 5 minutes ago