Rooney Mara & Joaquin Phoenix Welcome First Child Together (Report)
Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara are first time parents! According to director Victor Kossakovsky, the couple welcomed a son just last month and have named him River. Victor revealed the happy baby news during the 2020 Zurich Film Festival over the weekend during a Q&A session with the audience following a screening of Gunda. Joaquin [...]
