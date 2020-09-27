Global  
 

One News Page

Rooney Mara & Joaquin Phoenix Welcome First Child Together (Report)

Just Jared Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara are first time parents! According to director Victor Kossakovsky, the couple welcomed a son just last month and have named him River. Victor revealed the happy baby news during the 2020 Zurich Film Festival over the weekend during a Q&A session with the audience following a screening of Gunda. Joaquin [...]
