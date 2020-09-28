Global  
 

Joaquin Phoenix Named His Newborn Son After His Late Brother River Phoenix

Just Jared Monday, 28 September 2020
Grab your tissues, because this news about Joaquin Phoenix‘s newborn son is going to make you emotional! The 45-year-old Oscar-winning actor just welcomed his first child into the world with longtime love Rooney Mara and they named their son after someone very special. Joaquin and Rooney‘s newborn child is reportedly named River, after his late [...]
Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara Enter Parenthood With Birth of First Child River

 It's safe to say that the 'Joker' actor and his actress fiancee name their newborn son after the former's late brother, River, who died of drug overdose in...
AceShowbiz


