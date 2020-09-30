Global  
 

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is charting a new inning in the entertainment industry

Mid-Day Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Mahendra Singh Dhoni is charting a new inning in the entertainment industryOver a month after he announced his retirement from international cricket, former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is charting a new inning in the entertainment industry. The sports star, who had launched his banner Dhoni Entertainment in 2019 with the multilingual documentary Roar of the Lion, is developing a wide...
