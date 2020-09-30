Mahendra Singh Dhoni is charting a new inning in the entertainment industry
Wednesday, 30 September 2020 () Over a month after he announced his retirement from international cricket, former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is charting a new inning in the entertainment industry. The sports star, who had launched his banner Dhoni Entertainment in 2019 with the multilingual documentary Roar of the Lion, is developing a wide...
Legendary wicketkeeper batsman, Mahendra Singh Dhoni who led India to numerous big victories including world cups, announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15. Batsman and Dhoni's..