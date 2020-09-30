Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Akshay Kumar and team Bellbottom is ready for its London sojourn

Mid-Day Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
The cast and crew of Pooja Entertainment's Bell Bottom is moving on after filling its Glasgow schedule up to the brim with double shifts, a cheerful quarantine and memories of a new normal complete with sanitisation tunnels and safety protocols.

Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram account to share a photo and wrote, "So many...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Akshay Kumar's first look in 'Bell Bottom' released [Video]

Akshay Kumar's first look in 'Bell Bottom' released

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is celebrating his 53rd birthday today. #Akshaykumar #Bellbottom

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:50Published
Akshay Kumar jets off to the UK for shooting of upcoming Bell Bottom [Video]

Akshay Kumar jets off to the UK for shooting of upcoming Bell Bottom

Akshay Kumar become the first Bollywood actor to begin work post lockdown at an international location. Him and the team of Bell Bottom took off to Scotland today to being shoot for the movie.Subscribe..

Credit: desimartini     Duration: 00:59Published

Tweets about this