Oscar Isaac, Jake Gyllenhaal to star in film about 'The Godfather' making
Friday, 2 October 2020 () Hollywood stars Oscar Isaac and Jake Gyllenhaal are set to feature in a movie about the making of the celebrated crime drama "The Godfather". Directed by Francis Ford Coppola, the 1972 film was based on author Mario Puzo's bestselling novel of the same name. The first movie, starring screen icon Marlon Brando in the titular role,...
Oscar Isaac is set to play director Francis Ford Coppola, while Jake Gyllenhaal will play former Paramount studio head Robert Evans in a movie about the making of Coppola's seminal feature 'The Godfather.'