Joe Biden Continues Campaign with Speech in Michigan After Trump Tests Positive for COVID-19 (Video)

Just Jared Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
Joe Biden is resuming his presidential campaign after his opponent, Donald Trump, had to pause his campaign after testing positive for coronavirus. The former Vice President, who was wearing a mask the entire time, spoke out in a speech on Friday afternoon (October 2) in Grand Rapids, Mich. Biden revealed that he took two coronavirus [...]
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Trump, Biden Return To Campaign Trail After First Presidential Debate

Trump, Biden Return To Campaign Trail After First Presidential Debate 02:32

 After a night of insults and interruptions, changes are ahead for the next presidential debate. President Donald Trump and former vice president Joe Biden were back on the campaign trail after Tuesday's debate; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

