Donald Trump Shares Health Update with Rudy Giuliani, Says He's 'Going to Beat' Coronavirus

Just Jared Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
Donald Trump is feeling healthy, according to pal Rudy Giuliani. The President called the former Mayor of New York City from the hospital on Saturday afternoon (October 3) to share an update on how he’s doing while battling the coronavirus. “If you can judge by the way he speaks, he sounded like vintage Donald Trump,” [...]
 President Donald Trump is being transported to Walter Reed Hospital Friday afternoon after being diagnosed with the coronavirus on Friday. He is being transported on Marine One from the White House.

