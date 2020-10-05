|
Mick Fleetwood's 'Dreams' Video Is Adorable
Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
It could well be the purest thing on the internet...
*Mick Fleetwood* has posted an incredible new video re-creating the recent 'Dreams' clip.
The new clip references a viral video from Nathan Apodaca, in which he sips cranberry juice, listens to Fleetwood Mac, and generally has a great time on his skateboard.
The legendary drummer decided to honour the success of the video with his own take, and it could well be the purest thing on the internet.
Placed on TikTok, Mick Fleetwood cruises along on his skateboard, drinking juice, while listening to his own historic work.
Check it out now.
Timeline cleanser.
I can’t get enough.
Here’s Mick Fleetwood recreating the "Dreams" viral vid... pic.twitter.com/nJuSAOVqMA
— Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) October 4, 2020
