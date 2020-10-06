Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Meghana Raj fulfils late actor husband Chirranjeevi Sarja's wish in her baby shower

Mid-Day Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
Chirranjeevi Sarja's sudden death came in as a huge shocker to his entire family. The Kannada actor passed away on June 7, 2020, due to a severe cardiac arrest. He was 39. "Sarja was brought to our hospital (Apollo Specialty) around 3.30 p.m. in an unresponsive state. Attempts to revive him failed and was declared dead by the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife Meghana Raj celebrates her baby shower with a cut-out of her late husband

 Family members of late Chiranjeevi Sarja organized a baby shower (Seemantham) ceremony for Meghana Raj who is set to deliver soon. She looked lovely in a green...
Bollywood Life

Meghana Raj baby shower photos: Mom-to-be poses with late husband Chiranjeevi Sarja's cutout

 Meghana Raj who is expecting her first baby with Chiranjeevi Sarja hosted her 'seemantham' recently.
DNA


Tweets about this