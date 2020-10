See Photos: Late Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife Meghana Raj gives birth to baby boy Friday, 23 October 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

Late Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife Meghana Raj gave birth to their child - a baby boy - on Thursday. The late actor's uncle Dhurva Sarja his wife Prerana, took to their social media handle to share the happy news with the fans. Taking to his Instagram stories, Dhurva wrote, "Baby boy. Jai Hanuman (sic)".



