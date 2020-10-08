Cameron Boyce Was Supposed To Be In 'Hubie Halloween,' Adam Sandler Pays Tribute In New Movie
Thursday, 8 October 2020 () Adam Sandler is paying tribute to his late co-star Cameron Boyce in his new movie Hubie Halloween! The Halloween comedy has been out on Netflix for one day, and at the end of the film, there’s a dedication to the late actor. “In loving memory of CAMERON BOYCE,” a title card at the end of [...]
