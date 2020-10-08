Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cameron Boyce Was Supposed To Be In 'Hubie Halloween,' Adam Sandler Pays Tribute In New Movie

Just Jared Jr Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
Adam Sandler is paying tribute to his late co-star Cameron Boyce in his new movie Hubie Halloween! The Halloween comedy has been out on Netflix for one day, and at the end of the film, there’s a dedication to the late actor. “In loving memory of CAMERON BOYCE,” a title card at the end of [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Mashable Studio - Published
News video: 'Hubie Halloween' star Noah Schnapp plays 'Up the Stairs or Out the Door'

'Hubie Halloween' star Noah Schnapp plays 'Up the Stairs or Out the Door' 02:36

 Can Noah get himself out of these horror scenarios?

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

New Jersey Shares Halloween Guidelines, As People Get Creative To Give Out Candy [Video]

New Jersey Shares Halloween Guidelines, As People Get Creative To Give Out Candy

Halloween celebrations will go on in New Jersey. But what should you do to make sure it is safe? CBS2's Vanessa Murdock reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:27Published
New Jersey Moving Forward With Halloween [Video]

New Jersey Moving Forward With Halloween

Halloween celebrations will go in New Jersey.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:09Published
What will Halloween look like in New York? [Video]

What will Halloween look like in New York?

Halloween 2020, like so many things this pandemic, will not be the same this year. Last month, the CDC suggested avoiding the door-to-door tradition calling it a “higher-risk activity.”

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:08Published

Related news from verified sources

Adam Sandler Dedicates New Netflix Movie 'Hubie Halloween' To Cameron Boyce

 Adam Sandler included a sweet tribute to his late co-star Cameron Boyce in his new movie on Netflix, Hubie Halloween. Following the end credits, there is a title...
Just Jared Also reported by •Just Jared JrDaily Caller

Adam Sandler Reveals What Show He & His Family Watched During Quarantine

 Adam Sandler is opening up about life in quarantine! During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 54-year-old actor/comedian talked about his upcoming...
Just Jared


Tweets about this