A Boston News Anchor Was Fired for Making a Cameo in Adam Sandler's 'Hubie Halloween' Friday, 16 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

A cameo in the new Adam Sandler Netflix movie Hubie Halloween cost a Boston news reporter her job. Alaina Pinto revealed that she was fired after making a cameo appearance in the film on social media on Thursday (October 15). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Adam Sandler In one part of the film, [...] 👓 View full article

