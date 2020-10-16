Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

A Boston News Anchor Was Fired for Making a Cameo in Adam Sandler's 'Hubie Halloween'

Just Jared Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
A cameo in the new Adam Sandler Netflix movie Hubie Halloween cost a Boston news reporter her job. Alaina Pinto revealed that she was fired after making a cameo appearance in the film on social media on Thursday (October 15). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Adam Sandler In one part of the film, [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published
News video: Adam Sandler Spotted Filming New Netflix Movie In Philadelphia

Adam Sandler Spotted Filming New Netflix Movie In Philadelphia 00:36

 The stars are shining bright in Philly.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Mayor Marty Walsh Says He'll Have Announcement on Halloween on Tuesday [Video]

Mayor Marty Walsh Says He'll Have Announcement on Halloween on Tuesday

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said in his press conference on Thursday that he’ll have an announcement on Halloween for the city of Boston next week.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:11Published
WBZ Evening News Update For October 14 [Video]

WBZ Evening News Update For October 14

Governor Baker announces a new plan for the 2021 fiscal year budget; Several people were taken to the hospital after a crash on the Southeast Expressway; Reading police officer pleads not guilty to..

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:13Published
WBZ Evening News Update For October 12 [Video]

WBZ Evening News Update For October 12

Brockton man accused of trying to kidnap 10-year-old girl; Baker administration offering new resources to avoid evictions; Shoppers at Quincy grocery store warned of possible coronavirus exposure;..

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:03Published

Related news from verified sources

Boston news anchor fired for cameo in Adam Sandler's 'Hubie Halloween'

 A Boston news anchor was fired for appearing in Adam Sandler’s new Halloween movie, a cameo that inadvertently violated her contract....
Upworthy

Boston TV News Anchor Says She Was Fired Over Cameo in Adam Sandler Halloween Netflix Movie

Boston TV News Anchor Says She Was Fired Over Cameo in Adam Sandler Halloween Netflix Movie WHDH news anchor Alaina Pinto says she was fired after she appeared briefly in Adam Sandler's new comedy movie Hubie Halloween.
Mediaite

Boston news anchor claims she was fired after appearing in Adam Sandler’s ‘Hubie Halloween’ film

 A local news anchor in Boston claimed she was fired from her job after she made a brief appearance in Adam Sandler’s new film.
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

micktoll

Michael T. RT @HowieCarrShow: Boston news anchor fired for cameo in Adam Sandler's 'Hubie Halloween' https://t.co/AXQa4p7joZ via @nypost NEVER HEARD O… 2 minutes ago

WRFoxKidsNation

Nathaniel DeVon Sanford RT @GeekVibesNews: Local Boston News Anchor Fired From Job After Brief Cameo in Adam Sandler's 'Hubie Halloween' https://t.co/YO3Xua5u6X 4 minutes ago

GeekVibesNews

Geek Vibes News Local Boston News Anchor Fired From Job After Brief Cameo in Adam Sandler's 'Hubie Halloween' https://t.co/YO3Xua5u6X 5 minutes ago

Krack_2bleC

Michael Corleone RT @ComicBookNOW: HUBIE HALLOWEEN: Boston News Anchor FIRED for CAMEO in ADAM SANDLER Netflix Comedy https://t.co/vIhzHVW1Gc https://t.co/x… 6 minutes ago

paeznyc

Margie Boston TV News Anchor Says She Was Fired Over Cameo in Adam Sandler Halloween Netflix Movie https://t.co/rBdZlZhvTe #news #feedly 6 minutes ago

ManOfSteel37013

Superman81 RT @GeekVibesNation: Local Boston News Anchor Fired From Job After Brief Cameo in Adam Sandler's 'Hubie Halloween' https://t.co/QI2sd36qIg… 6 minutes ago

PapasitoRamone

Papasito Ramone Boston news anchor claims she was fired after appearing in Adam Sandler’s ‘Hubie Halloween’ film https://t.co/szqzxpEVJW 11 minutes ago

GeekVibesNation

Ghoul Vibes Nation 🧟‍♂️ Local Boston News Anchor Fired From Job After Brief Cameo in Adam Sandler's 'Hubie Halloween'… https://t.co/m229CSksGu 13 minutes ago