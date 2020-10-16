|
A Boston News Anchor Was Fired for Making a Cameo in Adam Sandler's 'Hubie Halloween'
Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
A cameo in the new Adam Sandler Netflix movie Hubie Halloween cost a Boston news reporter her job. Alaina Pinto revealed that she was fired after making a cameo appearance in the film on social media on Thursday (October 15). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Adam Sandler In one part of the film, [...]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this