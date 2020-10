Lindsey Graham Goes Off on Democratic Challenger in Tweetstorm For Requesting Negative Covid Test Before Next Debate Friday, 9 October 2020 ( 42 minutes ago )

Sen. Lindsey Graham complained on Twitter about being asked to take a coronavirus test before his debate with Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison. Sen. Lindsey Graham complained on Twitter about being asked to take a coronavirus test before his debate with Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison. 👓 View full article