Mondo All they every do is 'speak out' FFS!!!! Yet again they are piggy backing on other people's initiative, hard work &… https://t.co/aYt7du26lt 19 seconds ago

Jon W RT @Murky__Meg: I wonder why the Democrats are backing her up? https://t.co/aclnW8PGPD 2 minutes ago

Christopher White UK #MeghanandHarry 'asking for a war' with Trump supporters with election videos @heidiEC5 https://t.co/7omDEaQDp5 3 minutes ago

DonHectorHogan RT @DaveAtherton20: Yoko Ono has always been accused of breaking up The Beatles. Meghan Markle has split Prince Harry from the Royal Family… 3 minutes ago

🌹Furqan Reisen #RideAbove🌹 RT @xo_duchess: Harry and Meghan record podcast with teenagers for World Mental Health Day https://t.co/iwqoNKPqKK 4 minutes ago

🌹Furqan Reisen #RideAbove🌹 RT @Purify_toast17: I certainly hope you didn't get a "donation" from the British press in exchange for slamming Meghan Markle & Prince Har… 5 minutes ago

DuchessMeghanXo Harry and Meghan record podcast with teenagers for World Mental Health Day https://t.co/iwqoNKPqKK 5 minutes ago