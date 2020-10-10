Cindy McCain Cuts New Arizona-Targeted Ad for Biden: ‘Joe Will Always Fight for the American People — Just Like John Did’
Saturday, 10 October 2020 () Cindy McCain, wife of late Arizona Senator John McCain, has cut a new ad for Joe Biden in which she extolls Biden's friendship with her husband, and says the former VP "will always fight for the American people. Just like John did."
