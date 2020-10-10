Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cindy McCain Cuts New Arizona-Targeted Ad for Biden: ‘Joe Will Always Fight for the American People — Just Like John Did’

Mediaite Saturday, 10 October 2020 ()
Cindy McCain, wife of late Arizona Senator John McCain, has cut a new ad for Joe Biden in which she extolls Biden's friendship with her husband, and says the former VP "will always fight for the American people. Just like John did."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Mother Of Late Sen. John McCain, Roberta McCain, Dead At 108 [Video]

Mother Of Late Sen. John McCain, Roberta McCain, Dead At 108

Roberta McCain, the straight-talking, sometimes brutally honest mother of the late Sen. John McCain, died on Monday. She was 108 years old. Born in Muskogee, Oklahoma, in 1912, Roberta McCain was an..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:38Published
In A Furious Storm Of Tweets, Trump Calls American Protesters 'Animals' [Video]

In A Furious Storm Of Tweets, Trump Calls American Protesters 'Animals'

President Donald Trump let fly against demonstrators in Portland, Oregon, on Sunday evening, who were protesting against the perceived racism of Columbus Day. Crowds dispersed on Sunday evening after..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:36Published
Trump's use of Fauci quote was another 'knowing lie' -Biden [Video]

Trump's use of Fauci quote was another 'knowing lie' -Biden

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Monday said "Trump and his campaign deliberately lied" about a quote by Dr. Anthony Fauci featured in a campaign ad.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:50Published

Related news from verified sources

Cindy McCain praises Joe Biden in a new campaign ad, calling him a president who would 'put service before self'

 "Joe will always fight for the American people, just like John did," Cindy McCain, wife of late Arizona Senator John McCain, said in the ad supporting Biden.
Business Insider


Tweets about this