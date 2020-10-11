Abhishek wishes Amitabh Bachchan on his 78th birthday, calls him 'the OG'
Sunday, 11 October 2020 () Giving a glimpse of legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan's childhood on his 78th birthday, son and actor Abhishek Bachchan shared an oblivious picture of him on Sunday. The 44-years-old actor called his father 'the OG' (original gangster) and his 'Hero'.
The 'Guru' actor extended wishes to his father and shared a hazy picture of...
Amitabh Bachchan's fans gathered in Prayagraj, his home town, to celebrate his 78th birthday. A dance performance was held by fans to mark the special day. Meanwhile, fans in Mumbai also gathered near..
Meet the fan of actor Amitabh Bachchan from Surat, who has been collecting his photos since 1999. Divyesh plants 11 saplings every year on actor's birthday. He said, "I have collected over 7,000 photos..