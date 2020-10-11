Global  
 

Abhishek wishes Amitabh Bachchan on his 78th birthday, calls him 'the OG'

Sunday, 11 October 2020
Giving a glimpse of legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan's childhood on his 78th birthday, son and actor Abhishek Bachchan shared an oblivious picture of him on Sunday. The 44-years-old actor called his father 'the OG' (original gangster) and his 'Hero'.

The 'Guru' actor extended wishes to his father and shared a hazy picture of...
