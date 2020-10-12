Dominic West's Wife Catherine FitzGerald 'Shocked' By Lily James PDA Photos, Her Friend Reveals Monday, 12 October 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

Hours after shocking photos were released of married The Affair actor Dominic West, 50, getting very cozy with his co-star Lily James, 31, a friend of Dominic‘s wife Catherine FitzGerald is speaking out. A female friend said she visited Catherine after the photos emerged and she is “shocked, heartbroken and devastated” and thought they were [...] 👓 View full article

