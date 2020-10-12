|
Dominic West's Wife Catherine FitzGerald 'Shocked' By Lily James PDA Photos, Her Friend Reveals
Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
Hours after shocking photos were released of married The Affair actor Dominic West, 50, getting very cozy with his co-star Lily James, 31, a friend of Dominic‘s wife Catherine FitzGerald is speaking out. A female friend said she visited Catherine after the photos emerged and she is “shocked, heartbroken and devastated” and thought they were [...]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this