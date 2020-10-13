Global  
 

Mitch McConnell Laughed While Being Called Out for Lack of Action on Coronavirus in Debate with Amy McGrath

Just Jared Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
Mitch McConnell is a Republican senator from Alabama, plus the Senate Majority Leader, and his seat in the senate is currently up for election. He is running against Amy McGrath and she just slammed him during their debate. McGrath called out McConnell for failing to pass a new coronavirus relief package after the CARES Act [...]
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: Mitch McConnell Laughs Off Coronavirus Relief

Mitch McConnell Laughs Off Coronavirus Relief 01:27

 During the only debate with his Democratic challenger, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell chuckled when confronted with the Senate’s inaction on additional coronavirus relief.

