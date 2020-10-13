Mitch McConnell Laughed While Being Called Out for Lack of Action on Coronavirus in Debate with Amy McGrath
Tuesday, 13 October 2020 () Mitch McConnell is a Republican senator from Alabama, plus the Senate Majority Leader, and his seat in the senate is currently up for election. He is running against Amy McGrath and she just slammed him during their debate. McGrath called out McConnell for failing to pass a new coronavirus relief package after the CARES Act [...]
