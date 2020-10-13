Justin Bieber Drops Limited Edition Collaboration with Crocs
Tuesday, 13 October 2020 () It’s finally here! Justin Bieber and Crocs have released their new limited edition pair, and there’s a virtual waiting line to purchase. The 26-year-old “Holy” singer collaborated with the shoe company and his longtime friend Ryan Good for the Crocs x Justin Bieber with drew, yellow Croc. “As an artist, it’s important that my creations [...]
A Justin Bieber and Crocs collaboration is days away from dropping. The Sorry singer started teasing the partnership last week by posting a photo of a lone pair of yellow charm-adorned Crocs floating..
