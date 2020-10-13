You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Justin Bieber teams with Crocs on shoe design



A Justin Bieber and Crocs collaboration is days away from dropping.?The Sorry singer started teasing the partnership last week by posting a photo of a lone pair of yellow charm-adorned Crocs floating.. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:51 Published 5 days ago

Tweets about this Priscila Justin Bieber Drops Limited Edition Collaboration with Crocs https://t.co/5Cpjoesb8y via @JustJaredJr 57 minutes ago Alyssa Brielle RT @justjaredjr: Justin Bieber's new Crocs collab is here and it's actually super limited! #JBxCrocs https://t.co/abzutehUGW 1 hour ago Just Jared Jr. Justin Bieber's new Crocs collab is here and it's actually super limited! #JBxCrocs https://t.co/abzutehUGW 1 hour ago