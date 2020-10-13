Justin Bieber Drops Limited Edition Collaboration with Crocs

Global  
 

It’s finally here! Justin Bieber and Crocs have released their new limited edition pair, and there’s a virtual waiting line to purchase. The 26-year-old “Holy” singer collaborated with the shoe company and his longtime friend Ryan Good for the Crocs x Justin Bieber with drew, yellow Croc. “As an artist, it’s important that my creations [...]
