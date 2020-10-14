Stevie Wonder Has No Time For 'All Lives Matter' Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

Soul icon shares two searing new songs...



*Stevie Wonder* has surprised fans with two new songs.



The soul icon held an online press conference last night (October 13th) and revealed a few of his future plans.



Departing Motown Records after 60 years - he signed as a child - Stevie Wonder returns to his roots on two blistering new songs.



Mooting plans for a potential EP, the iconic songwriter hinted towards his first new album in some 15 years.



'Can't Put It In The Hands Of Fate' is a sharp piece of politicised soul music with a funky edge, boasting guest spots from Busta Rhymes, Rapsody, Cordae and Chika.



Bouncing on a neat harmonica riff, Stevie Wonder tears down those who dare to say 'All Lives Matter' as a response to societal change.



He sings: “You say you’re sick and tired of us protesting / I say not had enough to make a change … You say you believe that ‘all lives matter’ / I say I don’t believe the fuck you do.”



During the press conference, Stevie Wonder said: “Systemic racism … every young person is saying this stuff here is unacceptable. We can’t be a united people of the world and have this craziness ... Change is right now – we can’t put it in the hands of fate.”



Meanwhile 'Where Is Our Love Song' seemingly has its roots in a track Wonder began at the age of 18, and features Gary Clark Jr on guitar.



Can anyone capture the ineffable pleasures of love better than Stevie Wonder? We doubt it, on this form.



