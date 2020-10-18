Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chris Wallace Questions Trump Adviser Jason Miller on Biden, Ukraine: He Released Tax Returns, Do You Have Evidence He Lied to IRS?

Mediaite Sunday, 18 October 2020 ()
*Chris Wallace* spoke with Trump campaign adviser *Jason Miller* on Fox News Sunday about recent reporting on *Hunter Biden*.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Trump and Biden to headline dueling town halls

Trump and Biden to headline dueling town halls 02:20

 [NFA] The two U.S. presidential candidates will field questions from voters in two different televised events at the same time, in a slot that was meant to hold their second presidential debate. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

What Biden Plans On Telling Trump If He Brings Up Hunter At the Debate [Video]

What Biden Plans On Telling Trump If He Brings Up Hunter At the Debate

While Hunter Biden is not an official topic for the second presidential debate, Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden knows there’s a possibility that his opponent, president Trump, may bring him..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:19Published
Who Is Hunter Biden? [Video]

Who Is Hunter Biden?

Hunter Biden is the son of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. Hunter is currently at the center of a New York post article based on purported juicy emails and photos. The photos were found on a..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:37Published
Obama Returns to the Campaign Trail For Biden [Video]

Obama Returns to the Campaign Trail For Biden

Barack Obama hits the campaign trail for Joe Biden. Veuer’s Elizabeth Keatinge has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:41Published

Tweets about this