Prince William Didn't Like This Decision From Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

Just Jared Tuesday, 20 October 2020
Prince William did not like that on the day Archie was born to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, they released a statement after his birth saying the Duchess was in labor. “On the morning of 6 May [2019], Meghan was duly delivered of her delayed but healthy son, weighing in at 7lbs 3oz,” British historian [...]
