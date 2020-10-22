Trump Also Leaks Pence’s 60 Minutes Interview; Shows VP Squirming as Stahl Asks Why President Stormed Out
Thursday, 22 October 2020 () After President *Donald Trump* released the bootleg copy of his 60 Minutes interview with *Lesley Stahl*, he followed up by releasing the conversation she also had with Vice President *Mike Pence*.
