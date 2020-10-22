Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Also Leaks Pence’s 60 Minutes Interview; Shows VP Squirming as Stahl Asks Why President Stormed Out

Mediaite Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
After President *Donald Trump* released the bootleg copy of his 60 Minutes interview with *Lesley Stahl*, he followed up by releasing the conversation she also had with Vice President *Mike Pence*.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: President Trump Throws Fit Over ‘60 Minutes’ Interview

President Trump Throws Fit Over ‘60 Minutes’ Interview 01:17

 At a Pennsylvania rally, President Donald Trump complained about his upcoming appearance on “60 Minutes” after he walked out on an interview earlier in the day.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

First Look at Trump and Biden's '60 Minutes' Interviews | THR News [Video]

First Look at Trump and Biden's '60 Minutes' Interviews | THR News

CBS News shared sneak peeks at President Trump and Joe Biden's individual '60 Minutes' interviews prior to Sunday's airing, before Trump released his own footage from his interview with Lesley Stahl.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 02:08Published
Vice President Mike Pence speaks at Lunken Field [Video]

Vice President Mike Pence speaks at Lunken Field

Vice President Mike Pence visited Cincinnati Wednesday night for a “Make America Great Again" event in support of President Donald Trump’s re-election.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:09Published
Barack Obama says 'Trump wants zero blame for pandemic' [Video]

Barack Obama says 'Trump wants zero blame for pandemic'

Former President Barack Obama hit the campaign trial in Philadelphia Wednesdayon behalf of his former vice president, Joe Biden. Mr Obama repeatedlyattacked President Donald Trump in his drive in..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published

Related news from verified sources

Here’s the Moment Trump Stormed Out of His 60 Minutes Interview with Lesley Stahl (VIDEO)

 President *Donald Trump* released his behind-the-scenes version of his interview with *Lesley Stahl* for 60 Minutes, including the moment when he seemed to...
Mediaite Also reported by •CBS NewsUSATODAY.comWorldNewsBusiness InsiderCTV NewsNewsmaxUpworthyNew Zealand Herald

Trump Threatens To Release Raw ‘Fake And Biased’ Interview With ’60 Minutes’

Trump Threatens To Release Raw ‘Fake And Biased’ Interview With ’60 Minutes’ As mainstream media outlets reported that he stormed out of an interview with 60 Minutes’ Leslie Stahl, US President Donald Trump said he might post the video...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •Business InsiderNewsmaxMediaite

'60 Minutes' anchor Lesley Stahl pushes back at Trump over 'greatest economy in history' claim

 CBS News’ “60 Minutes” on Thursday released a snippet of an interview with President Trump that showed veteran reporter Lesley Stahl...
Upworthy


Tweets about this

NiceBastard

Dorin Popa RT @Mediaite: Trump Also Leaks Pence's 60 Minutes Interview; Shows VP Squirming as Stahl Asks Why President Stormed Out https://t.co/g5fV78… 2 minutes ago

Mediaite

Mediaite Trump Also Leaks Pence's 60 Minutes Interview; Shows VP Squirming as Stahl Asks Why President Stormed Out https://t.co/g5fV788KkB 5 minutes ago