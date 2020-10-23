|
Ariana Grande Takes Over the White House in 'Positions' Music Video
Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
Set in the White House, the Dave Meyers-directed visuals sees the songstress working at the Oval Office, leading an important meeting and holding a press conference.
